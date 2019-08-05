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Christian Psychology? pt2
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9 views • August 05, 2019
Isaiah 59:15 (KJV)
15 Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the Lord saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment.
Youtube channels to check out:
Ella F
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-Mn8xGQpTpuY-6kGQByLg
Vulcan Wolverine
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cOPOaeele1rtSDM2tWe3A/videos
Bryan Tew
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5McsN18_T0Spu9AUmSTyA
Sorry the last few minutes had a mic malfunction but just wanted to remind people to pray not only for discernment but protection from any kind of retaliation as well. The stakes couldn't be higher in this information war we are in, so think soberly, and may God's grace grant you mercy and peace.
15 Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the Lord saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment.
Youtube channels to check out:
Ella F
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9-Mn8xGQpTpuY-6kGQByLg
Vulcan Wolverine
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cOPOaeele1rtSDM2tWe3A/videos
Bryan Tew
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG5McsN18_T0Spu9AUmSTyA
Sorry the last few minutes had a mic malfunction but just wanted to remind people to pray not only for discernment but protection from any kind of retaliation as well. The stakes couldn't be higher in this information war we are in, so think soberly, and may God's grace grant you mercy and peace.
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