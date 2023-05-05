Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Casus Belli: Lavrov Hints Russia Ready to Declare War on USA
149 views
channel image
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

Russia’s top diplomat today used an ancient Latin legal term to hint how Moscow may respond to the failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin.  Another senior Russian diplomat warned that the USA and Russia are already on the verge of an abyss that could lead to a nuclear war.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/5/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. Now available on Amazon! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

Keywords
russiatrunewsww3hunter bidenworld war 3putinnuclearlaptopkremlinlavrovrick wilesdoc burkhartcasus bellihypersonic missile

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket