The unvaccinated are the most healthy!

Thank you Dr. Paul Thomas for documenting all your patients for 10 years to provide us with the obvious truth that vaccines cause developmental delays and cancer later in life.

Ofcourse the covid vaxx is of a whole other caliber with the technological weapon activated by 5G (graphene sweet spot frequency), fibre optics and led lights.

So yes, to save the human race we should pair up the unvaccinated 😉 get them to live in an area with a lot of trees (to protect from EMF) our own school (I'm a teacher) our own cattle (anti biotic free) our own water structuring source etc... Maybe a fantasie, but wouldn't that be the right thing to do?