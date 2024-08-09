LEMURIA: The Lost Story of the Angelic Human | EP. 11

Many people think Lemuria is a myth or fictional story but it's not! It's actually a very real part of our human history that we've simply lost. As the energies of Lemuria continue to pour in from higher dimensions, I feel it's time for us to remember the lost story of who we are and where we come from.

In this episode, I share what I know about Lemuria and the importance it has on what's unfolding in our world today. The information comes from the ancient records stored in my Lemurian seed crystal and soul memories I've regained from all the lifetimes I've personally had in Lemuria. I hope the information will inspire you to heal yourself and genuinely develop your spirituality so we can restore the angelic human species and co-create another paradise here on Earth.

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

03:12 Who are the Lemurians?

06:50 Degeneration of 12-Strands of DNA

09:07 Lemurian Traits

10:55 Lemurian Language

12:00 Land of Mu & the Civilization of Lemuria

14:02 The Fall of Lemuria

15:46 Draco Invasion & Alien Nanotechnology

18:02 Modern Day Lemurian Humans

22:45 Lemurian Seed Crystals

25:54 How I Read Ancient Lemurian Records

28:35 The Rise of Lemuria

30:18 Healing Our Wounds

33:31 Return of Lost Lemurian Ways

36:03 Outro

