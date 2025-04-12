US is replacing ATACMS missiles with PrSM - Where can be deployed?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where ATACMS missiles the US is replacing with PrSM can be deployed
In March 2025, the US Army signed a $4.9B contract with Lockheed Martin for 1,170 Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM). Previously, 110 missiles were ordered in 2024. Delivery will take up to 4 years (2029), but may be faster due to planned production increases to 500 units per year.
PrSM will replace the aging MGM-140 (ATACMS) missile, known for its use in the Russia-Ukraine conflict🇷🇺🇺🇦.
PrSM has a longer range (at least 400 km vs 300) and can launch two missiles per platform (M270 or HIMARS). It uses advanced navigation combining inertial and GPS.
✨The US may sell 1-1.5k ATACMS to Poland🇵🇱, which is rearming for war with Russia and has 20 HIMARS, expecting 506 more by 2029.
Some ATACMS may also go to the Baltic states🇪🇺 (🇪🇪, 🇱🇻, 🇱🇹), which have ordered 20 HIMARS.
Selling to 🇺🇦 is possible but costly (up to $2.3M/unit) and requires programming for non-NATO use.
✨⭐️This increases long-range weapon concentration near Russia and Belarus🇷🇺🇧🇾 in NATO's eastern bloc🚩 Original msg dva_majors