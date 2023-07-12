Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 3 - July 12, 2023 - Decentralized CRYPTO acquisition - Interview with LocalMonero
DecentralizeTV
89 Subscribers
1529 views
Published Wednesday

Episode 3 features an interview with LocalMonero co-founder Alex, who reveals the reason why purchasing crypto from real people -- instead of centralized exchanges -- has important advantages for decentralization and privacy. A fascinating interview!

mike adamsbitcoinprivacymoneysurveillancebtccryptocashfinancedecentralizationp2pdecentralizemoneropeer to peerxmrtodd pitner

