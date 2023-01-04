Top 6 brain boosting vegetables

Eating a variety of vegetables is generally good for overall health, and there are some vegetables that may have specific benefits for brain health. Here are 6 vegetables that are thought to have brain-boosting properties:

Leafy greens: Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli are rich in nutrients like folate and antioxidants, which may help improve cognitive function and protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.

Bell peppers: Bell peppers are high in vitamin C, an antioxidant that may help protect against cognitive decline as well.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is important for maintaining healthy brain function.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, a mineral that is important for cognitive function. Zinc helps with the formation of new brain cells and the synthesis of neurotransmitters.

Beets: Beets are high in nitrates, which have been shown to improve blood flow to the brain and may help improve cognitive function.

Which ones will you be growing in your garden this year?



