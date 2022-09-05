Eagle Medicine - Trust Yourself w/Blue Rodeo Demo Cut, Tyson Fury, Eagles in Flight

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MemeTastic(!) Medicine Show featuring an early demo cut of Blue Rodeo's "Trust Yourself" along with some great clips of Eagles in flight and a of Tyson Fury giving it up to Jesus - and a wild mashup of memes from the hunter gatherers of the interzones. Enjoy.
Visit Me and do a search for "Eagle Medicine" - see what comes up. :)
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