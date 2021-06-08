© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. David Martin | How Did We Get Here?
Follow
0
Share
Report
331 views • June 08, 2021
Presentation given by Dr. David Martin at the “Free & Brave” Conference held at the Church of Glad Tidings in May, 2021.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.