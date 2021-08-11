© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Independent Researcher Rob Clark - JFK Assassination Truth
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • August 11, 2021
Rob Clark is a JFK assassination researcher with a special interest in witness testimony and historical documents. He has been interested and looking for the truth of what happened on Nov. 22, 1963, and the movements of Lee Harvey Oswald in the months leading up to the murder in Dealey Plaza, for the past 25 years. He also hosts a podcast called The Lone Gunman for the past 3 years, which can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, the host site Spreaker.com, and probably your favorite podcatching app.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.