Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More!
This is the first ever video I am making on Methylene Blue which is also known as “The Magic Bullet”, this is something that I have been aware of for years but I have never talked about it online until now, its a very potent healing substance that can treat almost any health condition or symptom.
In this video "What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More!” I go into fully explaining what Methylene Blue is when it was first created, its history on it, some of the benefits it provides people with when using it internally, and much more!
If you want to learn about this amazing healing substance I highly recommend you watch this video "What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits And More!" from start to finish!
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.