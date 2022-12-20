Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More!





This is the first ever video I am making on Methylene Blue which is also known as “The Magic Bullet”, this is something that I have been aware of for years but I have never talked about it online until now, its a very potent healing substance that can treat almost any health condition or symptom.





In this video "What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More!” I go into fully explaining what Methylene Blue is when it was first created, its history on it, some of the benefits it provides people with when using it internally, and much more!





If you want to learn about this amazing healing substance I highly recommend you watch this video "What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits And More!" from start to finish!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno