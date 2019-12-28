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Μιά μεγάλη καταστροφή, μια μεγάλη ευκαιρία.
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43 views • December 28, 2019
Ομιλία του Λοχαγού στις 24.06.2019 στα γραφεία του συλλόγου, ὀπου μίλησε για την μεγάλη ευκαιρία του εθνικισμού να σώσει την πατρίδα , καθώς και το τί πραγματικά συμβαίνει στις τεταμένες σχέσεις Ιράν -Αμερικής.
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