Rick Sanchez vindicated that Netanyahu 'bragging about taking over media outlets' - fired from CNN for reporting the truth

RT's Rick Sanchez vindicated that Netanyahu 'bragging about taking over media outlets'

After he was 'FIRED for suggesting Israel wanted to buy or own the media'

Watch Rick rip into entitled Bibi for calling anti-Israel MAGA 'Nazis'

Adding: Former CNN anchor Rick Sanchez was fired by the network in 2010 after making remarks perceived as antisemitic, when he suggested that Jews ran the media and were not an oppressed minority.