The US Military's focus is pronouns. China's new Robot Dog Army can be run by 6yr olds
GalacticStorm
2258 Subscribers
201 views
Published 16 hours ago

Concerned Citizen · While the Western military are worrying about pro-nouns in their emails & being inclusive…. Meanwhile China are making an army Robot Dogs & training 6 year olds to use them.



@BGatesIsaPyscho

https://x.com/i/status/1796881786175111593

Keywords
chinarobot dogscombat soldier robots

