The US Military's focus is pronouns. China's new Robot Dog Army can be run by 6yr olds

Concerned Citizen · While the Western military are worrying about pro-nouns in their emails & being inclusive…. Meanwhile China are making an army Robot Dogs & training 6 year olds to use them.
@BGatesIsaPyscho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.