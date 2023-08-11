Directed Energy Weapon - Lahaina, Maui August 2023

:25 People in the car seem to have witnessed a dead woman on the streets

:17 Shayla Maddox - So basically the entire island is on fire.

:18 These explosions are so loud

:42 RT - Ferocious wildfires rip through historic town of Lahaina in Hawaii

:09 Insider Paper - Popular 'Front Street' is on fire

:17 The scene in Lahaina, Hawaii this morning is absolutely devastating

1:37 Colin McCarthy - New video from Front Street shows virtually all of downtown Lahaina has been burned down

2:06 Aerial view of Lahaina coastline

1:23 Maui County officials have confirmed the death toll in Lahaina has increased to 36

1:23 Maui Directed Energy Weapon assault, like 9 11

Maui Directed Energy Weapon assault, like 9/11, Paradise, CA, Malibu and Boulder fires.



