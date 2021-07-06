"THIS IS A BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM DESIGNED TO KILL US" DR. DAVID MARTIN

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Dr. David E. Martin
http://www.davidmartin.world
The COVID-19 Jab Is Not A Vaccine, It's A Pathogen Creator by Dr. Dave Martin (6:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORpBbBzlfWVW
The '90%+' Mythical Pfizer / Moderna Unicorns by David E. Martin World (35:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tna94LvF5zht
The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier by David Martin World (39:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
This Document Is Prepared For Humanity
by Dr. David E. Martin
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/06/28/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier-by-dr-david-e-martin
How Did We Get Here? by Dr. David E. Martin (1:32:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3MdS2IViUc4
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: “You Don’t Have DNA” (8:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O45OxeXDtGCL
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: "You Don't Have DNA"
by Brian Shilhavy
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/dr-david-martin-exposes-the-false-foundation-of-eugenics-you-dont-have-dna
How The CDC Manipulated The Coronavirus by Dr. David Martin (2:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NgoCUCpwJpP
Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines by Dr. David E. Martin (31:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQeFP25cdtvj
American R.Evolution (1:51:45)
In this film Dr. David Martin gives an education in the history of the United States where we went wrong and what are the mechanisms of that deviation of the grand experiment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQmP0F0X0A
Not Changing Minds - Using Them! by Dr. David E. Martin (30:15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3lrcM48GrHe
You'll Never Find What You're Not Looking For by Dr. David E. Martin (34:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rqLWFzyx9AS
Now You See Me, Now You Don't by Dr. David E. Martin (47:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvE2g8RLK4Fd
The Foundations And Flaws Of Viral Theory by Dr. Thomas Cowan (52:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MGOj6qcxPEc
Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman On VX, Hydrogel, And Secret Government Programs (1:12:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MMsOEjmceUj8
COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines
by Dr. Joseph Mercola
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/09/coronavirus-mrna-vaccine.aspx
EarthNewspaper.com
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com
Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis
Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020
There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
As of May 3, 2020, the cold hard facts are there will be 72,556 extra suicides this year because of the massive unemployment caused by the unprecedented crisis.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com
A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com
The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
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