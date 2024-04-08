THE INVADERS - DOOMSDAY MINUS ONE

Vincent is summoned by Charlie Spence and Major Rick Graves (William Windom), head of security at a U.S. Army base in the Utah desert. Vincent discovers that General Theodore Beaumont (Andrew Duggan), the base commander and Graves' close friend, is in league with the Invaders, led by Carl Wyeth (Robert Osterloh). The aliens plan to detonate an antimatter bomb at the same time and place as a scheduled nuclear test and cause millions of deaths. When confronted by Vincent and Graves, Beaumont reveals that he intends to use the explosion to expose the Invaders. However, when Vincent proves to him that the Invaders have been one step ahead of him all the time, they join forces. Beaumont foils the scheme by driving the bomb out into the empty desert, where Wyeth and he are vaporized in the blast. Major Graves testifies at length to an Army board, but fails to convince them that anyone other than "persons unknown" had breached military security.

