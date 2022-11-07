Dude Perfect Makes Their Ultimate Trick-Shot

This week, Dude Perfect, a YouTube channel famous for making sports trick-shot compilations has performed their ultimate trick-shot by going 200,000 feet high in a rocket, free-falling within the capsule, and filming the Earth with a fish-eye lens. Globe defenders around the world are shouting from their keyboards claiming this as proof Earth is a spinning ball when in fact it is simply proof of the gullibility of the malleable masses.
