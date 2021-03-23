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If You Think Donald Trump Is 'Finished', Think Again! Larry Elder.
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24 views • March 23, 2021
For those of you who believe former President Donald Trump is finished – think again. Four years is an eternity in politics. In this episode, Larry looks back at other former politicians the mainstream media and pundits claimed their political careers were over after a loss or two. So, don’t assume Mr. Trump to go away anytime soon, and it won’t be the first time his adversaries underestimated him.
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