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The Global Election Heist Exposed: How China Stole the World
JMC Broadcasting
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The Global Election Heist Exposed: How China Stole the World


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7ary62-juan-o-savin-the-pause-is-coming-why-your-midterms-may-not-happen-on-time.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


They tried it in Brazil. They tried it in South Korea. They tried it in America. The same playbook. The same fraud. The same global cabal pulling the strings. And now—finally—the reckoning has arrived.


In this explosive clip, Juan O Savin reveals the hidden architecture of election theft that spans 71 countries, orchestrated by China and executed through a web of financial control, military pressure, and political manipulation. The case of South Korea is the smoking gun: a president who declared a national emergency to audit a stolen election, only to be impeached, imprisoned, and destroyed by the very system he tried to expose. But President Trump just flipped that table.


Before wheels up to China, Trump sent his Treasury Secretary to Seoul to meet with his Chinese counterpart. An agreement was reached. The strings were cut. And while Trump was in Beijing, the imprisoned president of South Korea was released. The data on how the election was cooked—and China's direct involvement—is now being unraveled. The proof is coming. And America will finally have to come to grips with what was done to us.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
china election interferencedark horse movie bolsonarobrazil election theftsouth korea president national emergencytulsi gabbard dni releasechina foreign interference documentation71 countries election fraudstolen elections global cabalrussia russia gate obstructiontrump ukraine avoidedmoney laundering ukraine choke pointsouth korea president released from prisonchina backing offelection fraud prosecutionsglobal cabal control mechanism
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