Melanie Gabriel: “This Is What Courage Looks Like”

At September’s ReAwaken America Tour in Post Falls, Idaho, The New American magazine’s Bill Jasper spoke with “terrorist” Melanie Gabriel and her mom, Megan.





Melanie was a new freshman when her Washington high school mandated masks. Even though Melanie had doctors’ notes and an IEP (Individualized Education Program) stating she could not wear a mask, the school persecuted her and kicked her out of school. She and her mom and a few friends sat outside the school to protest her treatment, and were eventually joined by hundreds of people.





School administrators, teachers, and parents verbally attacked, bullied, and antagonized her. When Melanie’s story went viral, Facebook “permabanned” her and the media joined in, calling her fascist, Nazi, and a “terrorist.”





Melanie no longer has to fight over face masks, as she is at a new school who recognizes her IEP, but she foresees the possibility of having to fight in the future over such things as critical race theory and sex education. As Bill Jasper points out, “This is what courage looks like.”





