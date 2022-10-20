Ukraine Update Oct 20, 2022

⚡️SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

◽️ Today, Oct 19th around 4.00 am, the enemy, with forces of up to two companies, made another attempt to land troops on the left bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir and seize the territory of the nuclear power plant.

◽️ For the landing, the enemy involved 37 motor boats and cutters (12 heavy and 25 light types) with AFU servicemen.

💥 The Russian troops took active actions when guarding the outer perimeter of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to neutralize the enemy’s landing troops.

◽️ The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 90 Ukrainian personnel and 14 motor boats. The rest of landing group were scattered by artillery fire in the water area of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

💥 In the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces have continued launching attacks by high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the military control and energy systems of Ukraine. All the assigned targets have been neutralized.

💥 The Russian troops delivered a fire strike against units of 14th and 92nd Mechanized Ukraine Brigade and foreign mercenaries close to the settlements of Petropavlovka, Peschanoye, and Berestovoye in Kharkov region.

◽️ More than 40 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and three pickups were eliminated.

💥 At Krasny Liman direction, the Russian troops successfully impeded the enemy’s efforts to cross the Zherebets River at night close to the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Rozovka, and Raygorodka (Lugansk People’s Republic).

◽️ The Russian troops eliminated more than 30 Ukrainian personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, and two cars.

💥 At Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted missile strikes to engage units of 60th Infantry Brigade and 35th Marine Infantry Brigade of the AFU, as well as units of Foreign Legion close to the city of Nikolayev and the settlements of Novovoskresenskoye, Bezymennoye, and Trifonovka (Kherson region).

◽️ In 24 hours, over 120 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 8 armored fighting vehicles, and 12 cars have been neutralized.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have engaged 7 command posts near the settlements of Metallovka, Dvurechnaya in Kharkov region, Ilyichovka, Toretsk, Yakovlevka, Podgornoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), as well as 64 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 156 concentration areas.

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 AFU artillery batteries have been neutralized near Glushovka (Kharkov region), as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS platoon near Drobyshevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Trifonovka (Kherson region).

◽️ 11 HIMARS and Olkha MLRS rounds were intercepted, as well as 8 HARM high-speed anti-radiation missiles close to the settlement of Kakhovka (Kherson region).



