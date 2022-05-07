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Autonomous drones fly through Chinese bamboo forest
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2783 views • May 07, 2022
This swarm of 10 autonomous drones can manoeuvre through a bamboo forest in China. They are the first to successfully fly outdoors and navigate unprogrammed obstacles, according to researchers at Zhejiang University who led the experiment.
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