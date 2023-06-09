Servants of Christ
June 8, 2023
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal to Saint Catherine Laboure
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Jesus, I trust in You !
Prayer sessions
To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻
https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#ourlady #apparition #saintcatherine
Our Lady: All who wear this Medal will receive Great Graces! Terrible things are Going to Happen!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4sbhbtnLkU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.