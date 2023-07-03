My first Soldering project!!

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I want to share my learning Soldering experience through this making-content journey.
Please remember my Videos are for entertaining purposes! Always do your research and ask your local experts for advice!
Ill be posting 2nd part to this Soldering project I took on for the first time and welcome to share your thoughts and experience either by reaching over to me or just drop a comment. I take even critics for future reminder and help my content deliver better quality feed for our smart and beautiful souls at over our Family Brighteon.com
Cant thank you enough Ranger Mike: soon ill be making a very profound video and share with the world as for here on Brighteon.com
Audio background credit to: Stewart X over on
audius.co /Decentralized*
Always welcome to support my channel-
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