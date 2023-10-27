Create New Account
Blaze Media just dealt a HUGE BLOW to one of Big Tech's most powerful CENSORSHIP weapons
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Oct 26, 2023


Blaze Media is DONE playing Big Tech's games. So, it's time to take a stand and put YOU first. One of Big Tech's most powerful censorship weapons is advertising. Companies like Google can punish a website for posting content they disagree with by deeming the site "unsafe for advertisers." So, Blaze Media has moved to a completely AD-FREE model (with a completely re-designed website as well). Glenn reviews these changes and much more: New documentary content, investigative reporting, increased sports and lifestyle coverage, and plenty more with the new BlazeTV+ subscription option.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gd_zg1A3dmw

weaponsbig techgoogleglenn beckadvertisingpunishblaze mediahuge blowcensorshpiad-free modelunsafe for advertisers

