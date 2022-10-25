Heal tiredness, lethargy & Overwhelm with this biofield to biofield healing transmission | POWERFUL!

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#meditation #manifesting #healing
here is another healing for you where you can either let the healing wash over you and receive or actively engage in it. This healing is a biofield to biofield healing transmission with a heart center interlocking mechanism. This healing will give you relief from tiredness, lethargy and overwhelm. enjoy everyone. love to you all x
LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME
Now available on the Patreon site. If you haven't yet signed up, please do come and join us, its going to be a fun and exciting and POWERFUL cosmic adventure. Imagine if we could get all of you here to meditate at the same time !!!!!!!!!!!💫✨It would be beyond epic✨💫💛Love to you all sarita https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership
Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'
Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
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