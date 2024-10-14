Palestinian Resistance factions jointly striking a cluster of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers, east of Jabalia camp, Gaza, Palestine, 12 Oct 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades (PFLP), Al-Quds Brigades (PIJ) and Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces (DFLP) jointly striking a cluster of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers positioned in the vicinity of the Civil Administration, east of Jabalia camp, using a barrage of mortars, in retaliation for the crimes of the occupation and in defence of our Palestinian and Lebanese peoples
Dated: 12/10/2024
