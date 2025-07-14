AG drops charges against Dr. Moore on trial for issuing fake covid passports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featured Clip : Dr. Kirk Moore spoke courageously before entering court for Day 3 of the trial
Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered charges dropped against Dr. Kirk Moore, accused of running a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card scheme. The decision came after a week-long trial in Salt Lake City. Bondi stated, “He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing.”
Moore was indicted for destroying legitimate vaccine doses and issuing fake vaccination cards. His co-defendants testified against him, with one taking a plea deal. Bondi’s action received support from Republican Senator Mike Lee, who thanked her for aiding Moore’s fight against what he termed government overreach.
Source @disclose.tv
