Maui: Scorched Earth
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

Mass Murder & The West Maui Land Grab

* The Lahaina ‘wildfire’ will either be a major milestone for the ruling class or a line in the sand for we the people.

* There could be (much) more to the story.

* If you’re open-minded, here is another perspective.

* One thing is certain: the mainstream narrative is a psy-op.


Reese Reports | 18 August 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64df7dc94e506ac6f5338e61

false flagevilnew world orderhawaiiglobalismtyrannymauiarsoninside jobgreg reeseradicalismnihilismwildfirefirestormdirected energy weaponlahainascorched earthmanufactured crisisgreat resetcoordinated attackmalevolenceenvironmental terrorismclimate terrorismeco-terrorismtargeted attack

