THOR 2022 - Tolerance & Thunderstruck! An in-depth analysis of THEIR Myths
Sword of Truth vs. Mass Media
Published 2 months ago

What is it that we are bombarded with wherever we turn, regardless of political alliance, if any...?

Why is paganism habitually glamorized, while Christianity gets slandered with extreme prejudice?


What does Northern Europe have to do with Greece, or Norse Mythology have to do with Zeus, Hercules, or even the historical Spartan soldiers??


Why are children made to be horrendously defiled by Mass Media so regularly???


Can we really be honest with ourselves, truly...?

Where is the accountability, and when will all this corrosive insanity stop!?!

Keywords
feminismoccultadrenochromesexismpaganismantichristianthornorse mythologyman-hatingemasculationchristian-bashinganti-greekgreece-bashing

