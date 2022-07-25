Vietnam Anyone? US Lawmakers Call For Military Advisors To Ukraine!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
A bipartisan group from the US Congress on a junket to Kiev have called for the Biden Administration to begin sending US military "advisors" to Ukraine. Not to the frontline (right away) they say. What could go wrong? Also today: Hungary's Orban delivers a blistering speech on Europe's failed Ukraine policy. And...in North Carolina the whole police force quits. You'll never believe why.