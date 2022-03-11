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WHAT THE TV WONT TELL YOU ABOUT RUSSIA AND UKRAINE-THE CAUSE OF THE MILITARY OPERATION
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123 views • March 11, 2022
Video date March 3rd 2022. As an American I can say the truth hurts. This is a pretty good counter to the BS on the idiot box (TV). A box I don't have. No TV for me since 2017. The Covid and the Ukraine narratives are good example of why I don't watch Tel lie vision and get "programmed".
Source: Pay Attention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZFD9eziK27h/
Source: Pay Attention: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DZFD9eziK27h/
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