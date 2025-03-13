© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU imposes countertariffs on US worth €26 billion
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed regret over Washington's move, stating that the tariffs are harmful to businesses, consumers, and the economy, which is why the EU is forced to defend its interests.
The countermeasures will be implemented in two phases: starting on April 1st and fully enforced by April 13th.