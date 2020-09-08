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Ask Seek and Knock - Traditions of Man or Truth - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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42 views • September 08, 2020
Should we follow the Traditions of Men? Or should we follow the Scriptures? Are they one and the same? What did Yashua say about traditions of men, and are there traditions of truth? Let’s find the truth together as we talk at the round table of Ask Seek and Knock!
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