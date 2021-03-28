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Arrest The Covid Traitors To Humanity !!
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90 views • March 28, 2021
This whole scamdemic insanity is based on the PCR tests, which the inventor of that process said should not be used for the diagnosis of disease. A young child could understand how this simple fact invalidates the Covid agenda as blatant medical tyranny.
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