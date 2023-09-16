Create New Account
IRS using AI to go after Americans? Learn how you can get out from under the IRS’ AI radar! (Short)
In a September 2023 news release, the IRS announced that it plans to use new AI technology to identify wealthy taxpayer “schemes” to avoid taxes.  Learn how you can stay under the IRS’ AI radar by simply following the law written on the government’s own official legal websites.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, will show you how the IRS is continuing to use these fear tactics to keep Americans enslaved and how you can live free by following the law found on the government’s own official legal websites such as IRS, U.S. Treasury, U.S. House of Representatives, and U.S. Supreme Court.

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

