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HOW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DECIDES YOUR LIFE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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172 views • September 26, 2021
AI-derived scores rank individuals based on their profitability or risk as consumers, job candidates, or even defendants in court. Machine-learning algorithms decide your life.
Businesses, courts and the police have adopted artificial intelligence to assign scores to individuals based on poorly understood statistical analysis. The public needs to start a dialogue about whether or not we want to accept the ethics of this practice.
Throughout my research, I have been able to identify seven different scores maintained on individuals or locations. Here’s what I could find. You have a:
• consumer score, which is now widespread among customer-oriented enterprises
• Health Score and Driver Score, – both of which are sought by insurance companies and I already covered these two scoring systems in separate videos.
• Credit Rating Score – used in lending, loaning and banking markets.
• Job Applicant Score – most commonly deployed in resume scanning and candidate ranking
• a risk-assessment score used in criminal justice system,
• and a predictive policing score

Sources
Bias and privacy concerns: https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2020/10/ethical-concerns-mount-as-ai-takes-bigger-decision-making-role/
Source: The Hated One
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