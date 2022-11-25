Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Agmatine Sulfate Review - Does it Increase Nitric Oxide?
48 views
channel image
bestpricenutrition
Published Friday |

John talks about whether agmatine sulfate really increases nitric oxide. Galgano F, et al. Focused review: agmatine in fermented foods. Frontiers in Microbiolgy. 2012 Jun 7;3:199. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3369198/ Gadkari TV, et al. Agmatine induced NO dependent rat mesenteric artery relaxation and its impairment in salt-sensitive hypertension. Nitric Oxide. 2013 Aug 29;35C:65-71 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23994446 Sidney M. Morris Jr. Arginine Metabolism: Boundaries of Our Knowledge Journal of Nutrition June 2007 vol. 137 no. 6 http://jn.nutrition.org/content/137/6/1602S.long Link to table of Agmatine content in foodstuffs http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3369198/table/T1/ Piletz JE, et al. Agmatine: clinical applications after 100 years in translation. Drug Discov Today. 2013 Sep;18(17-18):880-93 http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23769988 Pinthong D, Hussain JF, et al. Comparison of the interaction of agmatine and crude methanolic extracts of bovine lung and brain with alpha 2-adrenoceptor binding sites. British Journal of Pharmacology. 1995 June; 115(4) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1908502/pdf/brjpharm00187-0147.pdf Also here is a nice review of the evidence from a very good site: http://examine.com/supplements/Agmatine/

Keywords
exercisefitnessblood flownitric oxidepumpspreworkoutagmatinemuscle pumps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket