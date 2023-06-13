DEUTSCHE FASSUNG ⚠️ REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING‼️Dr Katherine Horton

⚠️ REMOTE NEURAL MONITORING‼️Neuronale Fernüberwachung (Basics)
Die NSA hat vor Jahren eine geheime, sehr effiziente Methode zur Fernüberwachung und Kontrolle des menschlichen Gehirns https://t.me/GrapheneAgenda/337 entwickelt, welche die Verbrechensaufdeckung und -ermittlung revolutionieren soll. Dr. Katherine Horton (Teilchenphysikerin) gibt eine kurze Einführung, wie sie durchgeführt werden kann und was zu erwarten ist, wenn sie auf Menschen angewendet wird. Siehe auch Patent US3951134A,Patent US5507291A
https://patents.google.com/patent/US3951134A/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6011991
https://patents.google.com/patent/US5507291A/en
Deutsche Fassung:
@GrapheneAgenda 🤝 @FreieMedienTV
Video auf Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FreieMedien:d/Remote-Neural-Monitoring:8
