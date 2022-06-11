Duping Delight! What a Web They Weave When They Plot to Deceive! [09.06.2022]

WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Another Satanist exposed - Matthew McConaughey

What ia a 'Crisis Actor'? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crisis_actor

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/crisis-actor





19,407 Views premiered 12 Hours Ago

A CALL FOR AN UPRISING

138K subscribers

https://youtu.be/Ncc9GPjY2UM

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ