Cashless Society & CBDC

WEF: Cash Will Soon Be Illegal
* The World Economic Forum just held a summit to discuss banning physical cash in favor of an all-digital currency system.
* Here’s how their plan works.
* This is all about control and surveillance.
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Oh Sh*t! Putin Can’t Believe It, Ukraine Stole The Money & Didn’t Build Defenses (14 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4v4nft-oh-sht-putin-cant-believe-it-ukraine-stole-the-money-and-didnt-build-defens.html
