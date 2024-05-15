Create New Account
Cashless Society & CBDC
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

WEF: Cash Will Soon Be Illegal

* The World Economic Forum just held a summit to discuss banning physical cash in favor of an all-digital currency system.

* Here’s how their plan works.

* This is all about control and surveillance.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | Oh Sh*t! Putin Can’t Believe It, Ukraine Stole The Money & Didn’t Build Defenses (14 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4v4nft-oh-sht-putin-cant-believe-it-ukraine-stole-the-money-and-didnt-build-defens.html

fiat currencycontrolnew world ordersurveillancetyrannybig brotherdystopiatotalitarianismcashless societyworld economic forumbanksterdigital currencycentral bankwefbanking crisisbail-inbanking cartelbanking collapsegreat resetcbdcclayton morrisnatali morrisprogrammable currency

