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EVIL NEW AGE DECEPTION II MUSIC MATTERS
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63 views • January 11, 2021
Music is everywhere. We listen to our favourite tunes while doing daily activities like traveling and home chores. Music is important to us. Distant regions and different religions favour certain styles of music. For many years, Protestants and Catholics were divided not only in worship, but also in music. However, things changed in the 1960's. What is Vatican 2 and what does it have to do with music? Does contemporary Christian music have anything to do with Hinduism? What does the Satanic Bible say about Christian music? What does the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy teach about music? Find out answers to these questions and more here!
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