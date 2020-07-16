Dan-made Disaster. Victorian Leader Dan Andrews

The second wave of coronavirus cases to stem from Victoria occurred under the watch of Premier Andrews which therefore makes it a "Dan-made disaster”.



"It's become very clear in the last few days that this latest wave, this second wave that is hitting us, here in Australia is really a homegrown one”.



"This second wave was made in Melbourne under the watch of Dan Andrews".



"Therefore it's a man-made disaster”.



"Therefore it's a 'Dan-made' disaster and unfortunately threatening now the great record we had up until this date on the coronavirus".



Victoria has recorded 317 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as the state's active caseload has risen to over 2K with more patients in the intensive care unit.