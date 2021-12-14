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PostScript Questions "Ask John" - November/December
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Enjoy this Preview for the November/December episode of Questions. Some of the varied topics John address in this episode include: What would a “global civil war” look like, Thoughts on sources such as Michael Salla and Megan Rose, Dream interpretation of alien visitation, Movies/books recommended as preparation for the future (answered in the full version of the most recent Quartet episode available to premium members, watch it here), Discussion of Ingo Swann’s book, Penetration, Higher purpose for current polarization, Concerns about shortage of fertilizer and healthy soil.
Full video, as well as past episodes, is available at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/questions/
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Full video, as well as past episodes, is available at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/questions/
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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