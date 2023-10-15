Create New Account
Vivek Ramaswamy Comes Down HARD on Muslim Man who Calls Israeli PM "Wannabe Hitler"
Published Yesterday

Vivek Ramaswamy answered voters questions and fielded one from a Muslim man from the Indian subcontinent who called Benjamin Netanyahu a "wannabe Hitler." He came down forcefully, but respectfully and cogently, vehemently disagreeing and stating that Israel absolutely has the right to defend itself. #vivekramaswamy #hamas #islam

