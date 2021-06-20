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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-20-2021 MA Contact Tracing App Goes Live/Brits 4th Wave Lockdown
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90 views • June 20, 2021
Massachusetts department of public health received billions from the feds and they are using it to step harder on the throats of the people. This app was loaded on our phones with 1 single notification, turned on without my knowledge and had to be turned off manually and uninstalled. Sold as voluntary though! Meanwhile the Brits face more fear and propaganda about a 4th wave and coming lockdowns months before they even happen...
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Article Links:
https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/04/05/massachusetts-covid-tracing-app-massnotify/
https://wbznewsradio.iheart.com/content/massnotify-covid-notification-system-launches-in-massachusetts/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brits-face-miserable-fourth-wave-24358548
https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/infection-veterinary-and-ecological-sciences/staff/malcolm-semple/
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
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Article Links:
https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/04/05/massachusetts-covid-tracing-app-massnotify/
https://wbznewsradio.iheart.com/content/massnotify-covid-notification-system-launches-in-massachusetts/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brits-face-miserable-fourth-wave-24358548
https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/infection-veterinary-and-ecological-sciences/staff/malcolm-semple/
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