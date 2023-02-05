A PMC Wagner - Describes Ukrainian Forcing Civilians to Wear UKR UNIFORMS and Forcing them to Conduct Reconnaissance on Russian Positions.

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CIVILIANS? NAH THEY’RE CANNON FODDER: For Kiev regime’s army civilians seen simply as HUMAN SHIELDS, as 1 Russian soldier fighting in Artyomovsk-Bakhmut (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/13398) (ex-Ukraine) describes Ukrainian forces dressing civilians in UNIFORMS and forcing them to conduct reconnaissance on Russian positions - Russian troops can’t use artillery or grenades to storm buildings out of fear civilians will be inside, as Kiev regime tells innocent people in city they’re NOT ALLOWED to leave (01:05).