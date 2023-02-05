A PMC Wagner - Describes Ukrainian Forcing Civilians to Wear UKR UNIFORMS and Forcing them to Conduct Reconnaissance on Russian Positions.

CIVILIANS? NAH THEY’RE CANNON FODDER: For Kiev regime’s army civilians seen simply as HUMAN SHIELDS, as 1 Russian soldier fighting in Artyomovsk-Bakhmut (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/13398) (ex-Ukraine) describes Ukrainian forces dressing civilians in UNIFORMS and forcing them to conduct reconnaissance on Russian positions - Russian troops can’t use artillery or grenades to storm buildings out of fear civilians will be inside, as Kiev regime tells innocent people in city they’re NOT ALLOWED to leave (01:05).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.