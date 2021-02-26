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Zombie & Clone Invasion! YAH SPEAKS Overcoming Great Tribulation (Amightywind Prophecy 47)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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45 views • February 26, 2021
See all Prophecies as YAH prophesied to HIS
Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
and many other prophecies as well at the following Amightywind Ministry website here below of YAHUVEH GOD'S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
for full two hour audio message

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: .https://rumble.com/vcnd2y-1-no-fear-no-retreat-red-sea-miracle-faith.html. Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;t=0s

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;t=0s

To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva:
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
Keywords
heavenhellholy biblerepentancethe book of revelationclonesthe holy scripturesyahs divine judgmentzombies in reprobate dead only not redeemed
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