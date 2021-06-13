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Giant Image to be set up in 2021
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581 views • June 13, 2021
Coming to 21 cities in 2021 - "the giant"
The image is to be set up just like ancient times. Revelation 13
is coming to pass right now. Repent and prepare for the new age.
Share this video with people you care about. Download at:
https://1drv.ms/v/s!Aoo868U8zfSIhPAVcZubAa1FH1a_0A
The image is to be set up just like ancient times. Revelation 13
is coming to pass right now. Repent and prepare for the new age.
Share this video with people you care about. Download at:
https://1drv.ms/v/s!Aoo868U8zfSIhPAVcZubAa1FH1a_0A
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